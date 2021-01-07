Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-N for NVIDIA RTX 3070 FE graphics card

Alphacool has this week introduced a new graphics card liquid cooling block specifically designed for the new NVIDIA RTX 3070 FE graphics card. The Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-N is now available to purchase priced at €131.

Data Cooler

– Dimensions: LxWxH: 122.5 x 169.5 x 24.5 mm

– Material cooler Nickle-plated copper

– Material cooler top Acryl

– Threads 4x G1/4″

– Thickness cooling fins 0,6 mm

Data Backplate

– Dimensions: LxWxH: 98 x 169,5 x 6 mm

– Material Aluminium

– Color Black

– Compatible with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition.

“Alphacool presents a new Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-N cooler for the RTX 3070 Founders Edition graphics cards. The block offers outstanding cooling performance thanks to the full cover design. The new backplate, which is included with the coolers, also contributes to this. This stabilizes the graphics card and ensures an even contact pressure of the cooler. The cold plates are made of solid nickel-plated copper. The coolers cover all relevant components such as voltage converters and the graphics memory.”

Source : Alphacool : TPU

