NVIDIA Reflex support rolls out to four new games

Gamers equipped with NVIDIA Reflex supported GPU, G-Sync displays and running the latest software from NVIDIA. Will be pleased to know that NVIDIA has announced its Reflex tech is now supported by another 4 games in the form of Modern Warfare II, Dota 2, SUPER PEOPLE and A Plague Tale: Requiem. Following on from the recent rollout of Reflex support for other games including NetEase Justice, Sony’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game, from KT Racing and Nacon.

Nearly 50 games support NVIDIA Reflex, enabling GeForce players to “reduce system latency by up to 50%, for the most responsive gaming experience possible on any platform” says NVIDIA.

– A Plague Tale: Requiem: Reflex reduces system latency in Asobo’s critically-acclaimed cinematic single-player game by up to 51%.

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Activision and Infinity Ward’s single-player campaign and fast-paced competitive multiplayer modes run with up to 30% less system latency with Reflex.

– Dota 2: Valve’s mega-popular MOBA has one of the largest prize pools in competitive gaming, making system latency particularly important. When Reflex is enabled, system latency is reduced by up to 23%.

– SUPER PEOPLE: Wonder Games’ free-to-play battle royale sees system latency lowered by up to 54% when super-powered players enable Reflex.

What is NVIDIA Reflex

“Game Ready Drivers deliver the best experience for your favorite games. They’re finely tuned in collaboration with developers and extensively tested across thousands of hardware configurations for maximum performance and reliability. When playing any of the new NVIDIA Reflex games, we recommend downloading and installing our newest driver. “

NVIDIA Reflex compatible mouse

“November 2022 also sees the release of seven new NVIDIA Reflex-compatible mice, which work in concert with GeForce Experience and NVIDIA Reflex gaming monitors to measure end-to-end system latency, from the click of a mouse, to the action incurring in the game, to that being shown on your display.”

– AOC now offers the AOC AGM 600, AOC GM 300, and AOC GM 530.

– From ASUS, there’s the ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint, ROG Gladius III Wireless Aimpoint, and ROG Strix Impact III.

– Logitech introduces support for Reflex with their G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse.

Source : NVIDIA





