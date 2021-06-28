New NVIDIA HGX A100 to turbo charge supercomputing

NVIDIA has this week announced the launch of its new NVIDIA HGX A100 created to help turbocharge NVIDIA HGX AI supercomputing platform, using artificial intelligence with high-performance computing. NVIDIA has added three key technologies to its HGX platform the NVIDIA A100 80 GB PCIe GPU, NVIDIA NDR 400G InfiniBand networking, and NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage software.

The NVIDIA HGX platform are already being used by companies such as Atos, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lenovo, Microsoft Azure and NetApp and the HGX platform is also accelerating scientific HPC systems around the world says NVIDIA in its press release. “NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs deliver unprecedented HPC acceleration to solve complex AI, data analytics, model training and simulation challenges relevant to industrial HPC. A100 80 GB PCIe GPUs increase GPU memory bandwidth 25 percent compared with the A100 40 GB, to 2 TB/s, and provide 80 GB of HBM2E high-bandwidth memory.”

“The HPC revolution started in academia and is rapidly extending across a broad range of industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Key dynamics are driving super-exponential, super-Moore’s law advances that have made HPC a useful tool for industries. NVIDIA’s HGX platform gives researchers unparalleled high performance computing acceleration to tackle the toughest problems industries face.”

“The NVIDIA Quantum-2 modular switches provide scalable port configurations up to 2,048 ports of NDR 400 Gb/s InfiniBand (or 4,096 ports of NDR200) with a total bidirectional throughput of 1.64 petabits per second—5x over the previous-generation. The 2,048-port switch provides 6.5x greater scalability over the previous generation, with the ability to connect more than a million nodes with just three hops using a DragonFly+ network topology.”

More information on full specifications on the NVIDIA HGX A100 launched to help turbocharge supercomputing applications, jump over to the official NVIDIA website by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

