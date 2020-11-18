NVIDIA DLSS increases gaming performance in 4 new games this week

NVIDIA has today announced the addition of DLSS support for four new games, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, War Thunder, Enlisted and Ready or Not. NVIDIA DLSS boosts frame rates by up to 85% at 4K on our range of GeForce RTX graphics cards says NVIDIA, for the fastest, highest-fidelity Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experience possible. Powered by dedicated AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores, DLSS has accelerated performance in more than 25 games to date, boosting frame rates significantly for gamers to enjoy.

“With Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), NVIDIA set out to redefine real-time rendering through AI-based super resolution – rendering fewer pixels, then using AI to construct sharp, higher resolution images, giving gamers previously unheard-of performance gains.”

“Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing gaming – from in-game physics and animation simulation, to real-time rendering and AI-assisted broadcasting features. And NVIDIA is at the forefront of this field, bringing gamers, scientists and creators incredible advancements. With Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), NVIDIA set out to redefine real-time rendering through AI-based super resolution – rendering fewer pixels, then using AI to construct sharp, higher resolution images, giving gamers previously unheard-of performance gains.”

Other improvements include accelerated performance in the War Thunder game by up to 30% at 4K and by up to 120% at 4K with the new ray-traced effects enabled in Ready or Not.

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals