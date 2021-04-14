NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD the first cloud-native, multi-tenant supercomputer unveiled

NVIDIA has this week unveiled the world’s first cloud-native, multi-tenant AI supercomputer in the form of the next generation NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD featuring NVIDIA BlueField -2 DPUs. Securing the DGX SuperPOD with BlueField-2 DPUs data processing units that offload, accelerate and isolate users’ data to provide customers with secure connections to their AI infrastructure. NVIDIA and Schrödinger have also this week announced separately a strategic partnership designed to harness DGX SuperPODs to further accelerate drug discovery at supercomputing scale.

Advancing AI with DGX SuperPOD – DGX SuperPODs are AI supercomputers featuring 20 or more NVIDIA DGX A100 systems and NVIDIA InfiniBand HDR networking. Among the latest to deploy DGX SuperPODs to power new AI solutions and services are:

– Sony Group Corporation is using DGX SuperPOD to enable its corporate research and development team to infuse AI across the company.

– NAVER, a leading internet technology company in Korea and Japan, is training giant AI language models at scale on DGX SuperPOD to pioneer new services across e-commerce, search, entertainment and payment applications.

– Recursion, a digital-biology company working to industrialize drug discovery, is using DGX SuperPOD to accelerate its deep learning models and empower its growing workforce of machine learning experts.

– MTS, Russia’s largest telecommunications company, is using its DGX SuperPOD as the foundation for its AI-ready development infrastructure and new public cloud service offerings, as well as to integrate AI and data science across its departments.

– VinAI is using its DGX SuperPOD, which will rank as Vietnam’s fastest AI supercomputer, to accelerate AI initiatives, including autonomous vehicles, healthcare and consumer services, in Southeast Asia and around the world.

“AI is the most powerful technology the world has ever known, and NVIDIA DGX systems are the most effective tool for harnessing it,” said Charlie Boyle, vice president and general manager of DGX systems at NVIDIA. “The new DGX SuperPOD, which combines multiple DGX systems, provides a turnkey AI data center that can be securely shared across entire teams of researchers and developers.”

“NVIDIA designed the new DGX SuperPOD to meet customers’ growing security and scalability requirements as AI broadens in adoption. Increasingly, enterprise IT departments need to support the work of multiple teams at different locations, while academic and research institutions often grant outside organizations access to their computing resources. BlueField-2 DPUs offload, accelerate and isolate users and their data, allowing organizations to safely provide private cloud access to their DGX SuperPOD infrastructure with security that spans user traffic, firewalls and multi-tenant access to storage. DDN is the first NVIDIA storage partner certified to support the next-gen DGX SuperPOD with BlueField-2.”

Additionally, NVIDIA and Schrödinger today separately announced a strategic partnership designed to harness DGX SuperPODs to further accelerate drug discovery at supercomputing scale. Their jointly developed solution can enable pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes to simulate molecular combinations with physics and AI to identify and optimize the most promising compounds for potential therapeutic use.

Source : TPU

