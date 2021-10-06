NVIDIA CloudXR integrated with VMware Workspace ONE XR Hub

NVIDIA and VMware have today announced that NVIDIA CloudXR is now integrated in the VMware Workspace ONE XR Hub to enable businesses and developers to take XR streaming to the cloud. The Workspace ONE XR Hub with CloudXR integration is currently available in open beta and enables users to quickly and more securely access complex virtual and augmented environments.

“Augmented, virtual, and mixed reality—collectively known as XR—are helping organizations across industries enhance productivity through transforming workflows such as immersive training and design visualization. But integrating XR into current workflows can present a few challenges.

NVIDIA and VMware are working together to make it easier for businesses and professionals to adopt AR and VR. Workspace ONE XR Hub, an advanced engineering project from VMware, will act as a client application on an AIO headset, enabling users to securely connect to remote VR and AR content running on virtual machines.

Using VMware vSphere and VMware Horizon, enterprises can quickly and easily deploy XR-capable virtual machines accelerated by NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) software. Workspace ONE XR Hub will use NVIDIA CloudXR to stream rich XR applications and content, while maintaining compatibility with VMware Blast Extreme for optional desktop access.”

“From immersive training to immersive design solutions, our customers need the highest fidelity experience with the greatest mobility. Running VR applications on VMware vSphere with NVIDIA vGPU, combined with NVIDIA CloudXR to stream content to a mobile VR headset, is a great way to solve that challenge,” said Matt Coppinger, director of XR at VMware. “We’ve also been developing Workspace ONE XR Hub, which will provide simple and secure access to native and remote VR applications. CloudXR integrated in VMware Workspace ONE will provide the ultimate enterprise experience for users and IT.”

