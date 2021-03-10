NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software Suite introduced

This week NVIDIA has introduced a new software suite of enterprise-grade AI tools and frameworks in the form of the AI Enterprise Software Suite. NVIDIA AI Enterprise provides compatibility for a broad set of accelerated CUDA applications, AI frameworks, pre-trained models and software development kits running in the hybrid cloud. Optimizations enable workloads to scale across multiple nodes to support large deep learning training models with full GPU virtualization. Thanks to a collaboration to develop an AI-Ready Enterprise platform, NVIDIA has partnered with VMware to virtualize AI workloads on VMware vSphere with NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

“Until now, the world has run AI on bare-metal servers,” said Justin Boitano, vice president and general manager of Enterprise and Edge Computing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI Enterprise enables customers to reduce AI model development time from 80 weeks to just eight weeks, and allows them to deploy and manage advanced AI applications on VMware vSphere with the same scale-out, record-breaking NVIDIA accelerated computing performance that’s possible on bare metal.”

“Every enterprise is exploring how to modernize their infrastructure to meet the demands of AI applications,” said Lee Caswell, vice president of marketing for the Cloud Platform Business Unit at VMware. “With NVIDIA AI Enterprise and vSphere 7 Update 2, VMware customers are now able to fast-track AI in their virtualized data centers and easily deploy certified, AI-ready infrastructure for their modern apps.”

To power the applications in NVIDIA AI Enterprise, VMware vSphere 7 Update 2 is now certified for NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs on NVIDIA-Certified Systems, which include high-volume servers from Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro. With this certification comes direct customer support from NVIDIA for vSphere customers that acquire a license for NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

