Nubia Z60 Ultra smartphone gets official

ZTE has launched its latest smartphone, the Nubia Z60 Ultra and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch AMOLED display which features a 2480 x 1116 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Nubia Z60 Ultra smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512 of storage and 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, the handset comes with a range of cameras which include three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The new Nubia Z60 Ultra smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, black and silver as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get some more information on how much this new Android smartphone will cost, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena



