Nubia Z50 Ultra smartphone launched

Nubia has launched its latest high-end smartphone, the Nubia Z50 Ultra and the device comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a Full HD+ resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and there is a choice of RAM and storage options.

These include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Nubia Z50 Ultra comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The nee Z50 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, the device will come in three colors, Silver, Black, and Starry Sky. Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 3,999 which is about $580 at the current exchange rate.

