Nothing raises $96m ahead of Phone (2) launch

Carl Pei’s Nithing has announced that they have raised an additional $96m in funding ahead of the launch of their Nothing Phone (2) which is going to launch on the 11th of July and this handset is expected to be available in the USA.

So far Nothing has launched some headphones and the Nothing Phone (1), which were mainly available in Europe, both devices ended up being popular and now the company is hoping for similar success with their second smartphone.

Nothing, the London-based consumer technology brand, announces a $96M fundraising round led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors GV (Google Ventures), EQT Ventures and C Capital, alongside house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

With over 450 people across seven offices worldwide, Nothing is here to make tech fun again. Through cutting-edge design, user interface innovation and community collaboration, the company is creating an ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative. These products are thoughtfully built to contribute to a more sustainable future. In less than three years,

Nothing has proven that there is room for a new alternative. In 2022, Nothing’s Phone (1) was regarded as one of the most anticipated tech launches in recent times and showcased in Time Magazine’s prestigious “Best Inventions of 2022” list for its innovative smartphone design. In 2023, Phone (1) received the renowned Red Dot Design Award, along with the rest of Nothing’s current product portfolio, including the true wireless audio devices Ear (2) and Ear (Stick). Looking ahead, the company is gearing up to launch Phone (2) on July 11th. Phone (2) features a lower carbon footprint than its predecessor as a result of the company’s ongoing sustainability initiatives.

Nothing wants to bridge the gap between the company and its users – driving product innovation by delving deeper into consumer insights through its community feedback programs. To further support this goal, Nothing has held two community financing rounds and attracted over 8,000 private investors. Additionally, the company has appointed a community member as a Board Observer, ensuring that user interests remain at the forefront at all times.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the Nothing Phone (2), the device will be made official at a press event on the 11th of July, as soon as we get some more details about the hands, we will let you know.

Source Nothing

Image Credit: Shawn Rain



