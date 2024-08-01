Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Unboxed

The Nothing Phone 2A Plus is a new mid-range smartphone that sits between the Nothing Phone 2A and the high-end Nothing Phone 2 in the company’s lineup. At a price point of £399, it offers an intriguing combination of features and design elements borrowed from its siblings along with some notable enhancements of its own. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a detailed look at the handset.

Eye-Catching Design and Durable Build

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Nothing Phone 2A Plus is its striking 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a crisp resolution of 2412 x 1084 pixels. The screen is protected by tough Gorilla Glass 5, while the transparent back panel is made of plastic. This unique see-through design allows you to glimpse the phone’s inner components, setting it apart from other devices on the market. Despite the plastic back, the phone still manages to feel sturdy in the hand.

The Nothing Phone 2A Plus also features IP54 splash and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand exposure to water splashes and dust particles. This added durability is a welcome feature for a mid-range device, providing peace of mind in various everyday situations.

6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2412 x 1084 resolution

Gorilla Glass 5 front and plastic transparent back

IP54 splash and dust resistance

Smooth Software Experience

The Nothing Phone 2A Plus runs on the company’s Nothing OS 2.5, which is based on Android 4. The software promises a smooth and responsive user experience, with the added benefit of three guaranteed Android version updates and four years of security patches. This commitment to long-term software support is commendable and ensures that your device will remain up-to-date and secure for an extended period. Nothing OS 2.5 offers a range of customization options, allowing you to choose between a stock Android look or Nothing’s signature monochrome themes. The interface also includes useful widgets, such as a news reporter widget that keeps you informed about the latest happenings.

Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 4

Three guaranteed Android version updates

Four years of security patches

Customizable themes and useful widgets

Capable Performance and Gaming Features

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2A Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset, coupled with a generous 12GB of RAM. This hardware combination ensures smooth performance across various tasks, from browsing the web to running multiple apps simultaneously. For gaming enthusiasts, the Nothing Phone 2A Plus offers a dedicated game mode that optimizes the device’s performance and minimizes distractions during gameplay. The phone also features a vapor chamber cooling system, which helps dissipate heat and maintain optimal performance during extended gaming sessions.

MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset

12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking

Dedicated game mode for optimized performance

Vapor chamber cooling for sustained gaming sessions

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

The Nothing Phone 2A Plus is equipped with a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, providing ample power to last through a full day of use. When it’s time to recharge, the phone supports 50W wired charging, allowing you to quickly top up the battery. However, it’s worth noting that the device does not support wireless charging, which may be a drawback for some users who prefer the convenience of cable-free charging.

Versatile Camera Setup

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nothing Phone 2A Plus features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 50MP sensor and an ultra-wide 50MP lens. This combination allows you to capture detailed photos with a wide field of view, making it easier to fit more into your shots. The front-facing camera has also received an upgrade, now boasting a 50MP resolution. This higher-resolution sensor enables you to take sharper and more detailed selfies and participate in high-quality video calls. Video recording is another area where the Nothing Phone 2A Plus shines. It can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second and 1080p videos at a smooth 60 frames per second. Whether you’re capturing memorable moments or creating content for social media, the phone’s video capabilities ensure that your footage looks crisp and vibrant.

Dual 50MP rear cameras (primary and ultra-wide)

50MP front-facing camera for detailed selfies

4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps

Immersive Audio Experience

The Nothing Phone 2A Plus features stereo speakers that deliver a decent audio experience, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music, videos, and games without the need for external speakers. While the phone lacks a traditional headphone jack, it offers reliable Bluetooth streaming support, ensuring that you can easily connect wireless headphones or earbuds for a more personal audio experience.

Unique Glyph Interface

One of the standout features of the Nothing Phone 2A Plus is the Glyph interface. This innovative system uses LED lights on the back of the phone to display notifications, charging status, and other information in a visually appealing manner. The Glyph interface adds a touch of uniqueness to the device and provides a fun and interactive way to stay informed without constantly looking at the screen.

A Compelling Mid-Range Option

Priced at £399 in the UK, the Nothing Phone 2A Plus offers a range of incremental upgrades over its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2A. With its transparent design, robust performance, versatile camera setup, and user-friendly interface, it presents a compelling option for those seeking a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of flagship devices, the Nothing Phone 2A Plus strikes a balance between affordability and functionality. Its unique design elements, such as the transparent back and Glyph interface, add a touch of personality and differentiate it from other mid-range smartphones on the market. If you’re in the market for a device that offers solid performance, a good camera experience, and a distinctive design, the Nothing Phone 2A Plus is definitely worth considering. It’s a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering a well-rounded package at an attractive price point.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals