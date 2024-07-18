Nothing CMF Phone 1 Durability Tested (Video)

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 is a modular smartphone that offers an intriguing blend of affordability, customization, and durability. Priced at just $199, this device aims to provide users with a unique and personalized experience without compromising on essential features or build quality. In the video below JerryRigEverything durability tests the handset and also gives is a look at the various aspects of the Nothing CMF Phone 1, focusing on its durability, modularity, and overall performance.

Competitive Pricing and Substantial Dimensions

One of the most appealing aspects of the Nothing CMF Phone 1 is its competitive price point. At $199, it offers a range of features and capabilities that are typically found in more expensive devices. Despite its affordability, the phone features dimensions similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, making it a substantial device that feels solid in the hand.

Modularity and Customization Options

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 sets itself apart from other smartphones through its modular design and customization options. Users can easily swap out the phone’s back panels using the included flathead screwdriver, allowing for a level of personalization that is rarely seen in modern smartphones. Additionally, the phone supports various attachable accessories, such as a kickstand, lanyard, and magnet wallet case, further enhancing its versatility and adaptability to individual needs and preferences.

Replaceable back panels for easy customization

for easy customization Attachable accessories like kickstand, lanyard, and magnet wallet case

like kickstand, lanyard, and magnet wallet case Included flathead screwdriver for panel swapping

Impressive Durability Features

Despite its low cost, the Nothing CMF Phone 1 demonstrates remarkable durability. The phone underwent a series of rigorous tests, including scratch, bend, and internal component assessments, and showcased notable resilience throughout.

Scratch resistance at level 6 on the Mohs scale

on the Mohs scale Survives both front and back bend tests

Visible screws contribute to structural integrity

The phone’s durability is further enhanced by its construction materials, which include plastic and metal. The use of metal screws and internal frame rails adds to the device’s overall sturdiness, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

Camera, Display, and Internal Components

The Nothing CMF Phone 1 features a capable camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel front camera. While the lack of optical image stabilization (OIS) may affect photo quality in certain conditions, the camera system is more than adequate for casual photography and video recording.

The phone’s 6.7-inch 1080p 120Hz AMOLED display is another standout feature, offering vibrant colors and smooth scrolling for an enhanced viewing experience. Internally, the device houses a non-replaceable battery and a copper vapor chamber for efficient cooling. Users can also expand the phone’s memory up to 2TB via an SD card, providing ample storage space for apps, media, and documents.

Performance, Usability, and Overall Assessment

In terms of performance and usability, the Nothing CMF Phone 1 offers several convenient features. It supports 33W USB-C charging and 5W reverse charging, allowing users to charge other devices on the go. The phone includes a single loudspeaker and a small vibrator motor, which, while not the most advanced, provide adequate audio and haptic feedback for everyday use.

Overall, the Nothing CMF Phone 1 is a durable and functional smartphone that offers excellent value for its low cost. While its modularity is more aesthetic than functional, with limited repairability and upgradeability, the phone’s customization options and sturdy build quality make it an attractive choice for budget-conscious consumers who prioritize personalization and durability.

