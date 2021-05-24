Normandy starship from Mass Effect landing in No Man’s Sky

A crossover has been announced between Mass Effect and No Man’s Sky, which will see the arrival of the iconic Normandy starship within the No Man’s Sky universe. The SSV Normandy SR-1 will be able to be added to your starship frigate fleet. Check out the video below to learn more.

“There has been crazy speculation as to where this mysterious voyage would lead. Huge thank you to the dedicated travellers involved: those who figured out the purpose of the “Historiographical Dosimeter” and how to use it; those who cracked the code and translated the messages hidden in a secret alphabet; those who pieced together the story of the coming of the Normandy out of flux fragments at monoliths all across the universe; and to everyone involved in the colossal research effort to unlock the Myth Beacon and summon the ‘weapon’ into existence!”

“We are thrilled and flattered that BioWare and EA let us pay tribute in this way. As huge fans of the series, it’s a lovely moment for sci-fi fans. Like everyone else we’ve been rediscovering the amazing universe of Mass Effect through the release of the Legendary Edition. I still have chills every time I see this incredibly iconic ship warping in, and was delighted to see so many people have the same reaction.”

Source : NMS

