Nokia to launch their first 5G smartphone on March 19th

HMD Global are holding a press event on the 19th of March and the company will announced their first Nokia 5G smartphone.

The news of this new 5G handset was revealed in a recent press release regarding Nokia’s partnership with the new James Bond movie No Time To Die.

HMD Global said that “In the film, Agent Nomi utilises the range of capabilities of the new Nokia phones portfolio, including the first ever 5G Nokia smartphone which will be fully unveiled on 19 March.” .

As yet we do not have any specifications on this new 5G smartphone from Nokia, we suspect it will be the Nokia 9 PureView which will be the company’s new flagship and will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or it may be another device.

