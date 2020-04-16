Nokia teases color options for new Nokia 9.2 PureView

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Nokia 9.2 PureView and now Nokia has been teasing the color options for the handset.

HMD Global’s Juho Sarvikas teased some of the new color options for the handset on Twitter, these can be seen in the tweet below.

I don’t know whats going on here (as usual). I’m more like Polar Night and something new bold like we have with copper for lighter color… — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 15, 2020

The handset will be Nokia’s new flagship and it is rumored to come with a range of high end specifications. These will include a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and possibly an under display Selfie camera.

The handset is also rumored to come with a 120 Hz display and will feature a 108 megapixel camera as the main camera. As yet there are no details on when it will be made official.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals