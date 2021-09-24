Nokia G50 smartphone up for pre-order in the US

The Nokia G50 was made official earlier this week, the handset is already available in the UK and now it is available to pre-order in the USA.

The G50 will retail for $299.99 in the USA and pre-orders have started ahead of its launch in the 8th of October.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor and a choice of GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The US version of the handset comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nokia G50 smartphone also comes with a 6.82 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it comes with a range of cameras.

One the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device there is a triple camera setup. This includes a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

As well as launching in the UK, and USA, the device is also available to pre-order in Europe and Australia, the handset has similar pricing.

Source Nokia, NPU

