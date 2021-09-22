Nokia G50 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Nokia G50 smartphone which is launching in the UK and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Nokia G50 and its rannge of features, lets find out more details about the device.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor and a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of two storage options 64GB or 128GB, plus it comes with a microSD card slot for expansion,

The new Nokia G50 features a large 6.82 inch display with a HD+ resolution and the handset also comes with a range of cameras.

The cameras include three on the rear and a single Selfie camera on the front. This is made up of an 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera on the rear.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for making video calls and taking Selfies, the handset is also equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and an 18W fast charger.

The new Nokia G50 is now available in the UK for £199, you can find out more details over at Nokia’s website.

