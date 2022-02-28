Nokia C2 2nd Edition smartphone unveiled

Nokia has unveiled a new rugged smartphone at Mobile World Congress, the Nokia C2 2nd Edition. The device is designed to be a budget smartphone.

The handset is an Android Go device and it comes with a 5.7-inch display that has a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels, the device is powered by a quad-core processor.

Other specifications on the Nokia C2 2nd Edition include 1GB or 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion that will support up to a 256GB card.

The handset also comes with a 2400 mAh battery, unfortunately, there is no fast charging on this device as it comes with 5W charging.

The new Nokia C2 comes with a range of cameras, in the front of the handset there is a 2-megapixel camera for selfies and on the back, there is a 5-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

As we mentioned this is designed to be a budget-friendly Android device and it comes with a reasonable price tag of €79 in Europe which translates to about £66 in the UK. As yet there are no details on exactly when it will be available.

Source Expert Reviews

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals