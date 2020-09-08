Nokia 8.3 5G up for pre-order in Belgium

It looks like the Nokia 8.3 5G is getting closer to launch in Europe, the handset is now available to pre-order in Belgium.

The device can be pre-order in Belgium for €570 and it comes with a pair of Nokia Power Earbuds BH-605 if you pre-order the handset.

The handset comes with a 6.81 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a Snapdragon 765 processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

The device also comes with a 24 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, plus four rear cameras that include a 64 megapixel wide camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source NPU

