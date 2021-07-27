Nokia 6310 mobile phone launched

We have already seen two new smartphones from HMD Global today and now we have a new classic mobile phone from the company, the Nokia 6310.

The new Nokia 6310 is a feature phone which has been revamped from the original handset and it even comes with the classic Snake game.

The newest member of the Originals family celebrates the iconic Nokia 6310 with a fresh new take. The Nokia 6310 is a classic reimagined for today’s connected user. Bringing advanced accessibility, optimised ergonomics, and battery for weeks, it honours everything that Nokia phones stand for. And yes – it still has Snake.

With accessibility at its core, the refreshed larger push buttons and ample display make screen time more effortless and enjoyable. The new zoomed-in menus and larger font options improve readability and text messages can be listened to for ease of use.

You can find out more details about the new Nokia classic mobile phone over at Nokia at the link below.

The handset comes in a choice of three different colors, Dark Green, Black and Yellow and it will go on sale in the UK in August and it will retail for £99. You can find out more details about the handset at the link below.

Source Nokia

