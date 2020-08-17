Nokia 5.3 launching in India some time soon

The Nokia 5.3 was made official in March, it has been available in a number of countries and now it looks like it is headed to India as it is now listed on Nokia’s website in India.

The handset comes with a 6.55 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor.

The 5.3 comes with three RAM options 3GB, 4GB or 6GB and there is 64GB of included storage, this can be expanded by a further 512GB with the microSD card slot.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there are four cameras. These include a 13 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a 4000 mAh battery, plus 10W charging and it comes with Android 10. The exact launch date of the device in India has not been confirmed as yet.

Source Nokia, Pocket Now

