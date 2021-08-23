Nokia 3.4 gets Android 11 software update

HMD global has started to roll out the Android 11 software update for the Nokia 3.4 smartphone. The update is being rolled out in a number of countries.

The update is being rolled out to the handset in waves or batches and the first wave of countries that are getting the update is listed below.

Australia, Austria (A1 AT, T-Mobile AT), Bahrain, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE, and

The updates are being rolled out as an over the air update and you can check if they are available for your device from the settings menu.

As a reminder the Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor.

The handset also comes with a choice of 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source Nokia

