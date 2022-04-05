Nobody Saves the World launching on PlayStation April 14th

Nobody Saves the World takes the form of a dungeon delving action role-playing game with local cooperative mode and more. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this new indie game created by Drinkbox Studios.

Ian Campbell Lead Designer at game development company Drinkbox Studios has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new game Nobody Saves the World. The new title will be launching on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 later this month and will be available to play from April 14, 2022 onwards.

“From the developers of Guacamelee! comes Nobody Saves the World, a new take on Action RPGs, in which you play as a featureless nobody that can transform into many different Forms, each with their own unique gameplay mechanics.”

“Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and SAVE THE WORLD!”

For more information on what you can expect from the new PlayStation game jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals