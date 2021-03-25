IV3 Clock nixie tube clock kit from £65



Cambridge-based electronics engineer Robin has created a new nixie tube clock called the IV3 Clock, which builds on previous designs and is now available in a black and gold edition finish. Features of the nixie tube clock include the ability to display the time in either 12h or 24h format, Tube brightness can be varied and night-time dimming allows the tubes can be dimmed between 12 am and 7 am.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $88 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates). If the IV3 Clock campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the IV3 Clock nixie tube clock project play the promotional video below.

” Today with the ubiquitous nature of LED-based displays, it’s easy to forget that it was once much more difficult to display information. There were many different competing technologies, which have been rediscovered in recent years. Most famously the Nixie tube, with its pleasing orange glow. However, less commonly used are the vacuum fluorescent display (VFD) tubes, invented in the ’50s. These gorgeous glass tubes are perfect for making a lovely clock or as a custom display for your next Arduino project. That’s why I made the IV3 Clock kit. Using vintage IV-3 VFD tubes to make a beautiful desk clock. It also doubles as an I2C controlled display!”

“The clock can be controlled over I2C, using either the Qwiic connection system or hookup wires. This allows the tubes to be set from a microcontroller or microcomputer (Arduino, Raspberry Pi….). The I2C commands let you control all of the clocks functions, from setting and reading the time, setting tube brightness to controlling individual segments on each tube.”

“To get you up and running quickly with the I2C commands I have written CircuitPython, Arduino and Raspberry Pi libraries with examples of all the different commands.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the nixie tube clock, jump over to the official IV3 Clock crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

