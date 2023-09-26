Nissan Concept 20-23 EV unveiled

Nissan has unveiled a new all-electric concept car, the Nissan Concept 20-23 the car was launched to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the the studio opening in Paddington, London.

The commitment comes as Nissan continues its investment programme in its European Design and R&D teams, both of which are marking historic anniversaries by advancing their cutting-edge work on future vehicles and technology.

Today, on the banks of a canal outside Nissan Design Europe (NDE), Nissan unveiled the ‘Concept 20-23’, a sporty, urban EV concept celebrating the 20th anniversary of the studio opening in Paddington, London.

At the nearby Nissan Technical Centre Europe, where the Nissan R&D team this year mark their 35th anniversary, the UK’s latest real-world autonomous driving study, called evolvAD, is taking place with a focus on residential and rural roads, supported by the UK Government.

Globally, under Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan is introducing 27 electrified vehicles, including 19 EVs, by 2030. In this period Nissan is also introducing cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost of EV batteries by 65% by fiscal year 2028.

Nissan also aims to launch EV with its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by fiscal year 2028. With the introduction of breakthrough ASSB, Nissan will be able to expand its EV offerings across segments and offer more dynamic performance.

You can find out more information about the new Nissan Concept 20-23 EV concept car over at the Nissan website at the link below, the car certainly looks very interesting from the photos.

Source Nissan



