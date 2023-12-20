Nissan Ariya EV completes Pole to Pole challenge

Nissan has announced that the Nissan Ariya EV is the first electric vehicle to complete a Pole to Pole challenge, the car was driven by husband and wife adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey.

It took Chris and Julie Ramsy 10 months and 30,000 km to travel from Pole to Pole, and this is the first time this has been done in a car and also the first time it has been done in an EV.

Across long distances and challenging off-road terrains, the all-electric expedition vehicle, a Nissan Ariya with e-4ORCE all-wheel control, has passed the toughest tests at extreme temperatures and high altitudes. The vehicle – factory-standard with no modifications to the powertrain or battery – was modified by polar mobility specialists Arctic Trucks, to accommodate 39-inch BF Goodrich tires.

Chris and Julie began planning Pole to Pole in 2017 after completing the Mongol Rally in their Nissan LEAF, the first time an EV had been used to tackle the 10,000-km challenge. They recognized how much interest this type of epic adventure could generate in electric vehicles, as well as creating a legacy of charging infrastructure behind. They felt Pole to Pole was the ultimate EV adventure and made it a reality through a commitment to collaboration and innovation with like-minded partners.

You can find out more details about the Nissan Ariya EV and the journey from the South Pole to the North Pole over at Nissan at the link below.

Source Nissan



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals