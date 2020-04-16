Nintendo Switch made completely from spare parts for $199

Nintendo Switch handheld game console worldwide stock is at an all time low during the current coronavirus lockdown, but this has not stopped one industrious gamer who has built a complete working Nintendo Switch console using just spare parts. Imgur user Sarbaaz37 has published details of the build including full instructions on how to build your very own.

“After playing New Horizons and hyping it up to my friends, they decided they wanted a Switch. They called around to different retailers every day for a week with no luck finding anyone who had one in stock. No one knew when the next shipment would be. This led to an online search like Craigslist, OfferUp, and Ebay.

Unfortunately everyone knows the rest. Upwards of $450 to $600 in the Seattle area for a used Switch. Some with and without all the accessories. This enraged me to the point of telling them I could build one cheaper out of spare parts. So they hired me to do just that. If anyone is interested in doing the same here is my step by step buying guide along with assembly instructions and a pricing guide. ”

If you fancy building a Nintendo Switch completely from spare parts will be pleased to know but a complete list of all the required components has been kindly published to Imgur by Sarbaaz37 with full instructions.

1. Game Cartridge Card Slot Socket Board w/Headphones Port – $15

2. NS Console Micro SD TF Memory Card Slot Port Socket Reader – $5

3. Nintendo Switch HAC-001 CPU Cooling Heatsink – $7

4. Game Cartridge Card Plastic Cover – $1

5. Console Speaker Replacement Parts For Nintendo Switch Built in speaker – $8

6. Wifi Antenna Connecting Cable (Short) $2

7. Wifi Antenna Connecting Cable (Long) $2

8. Internal Cooling Fan – $3

9. Power & Volume Button control flex cable (w/ buttons and rubber conductor) – $4

10. Side Slider Sliding Rail Flex Cable (Left) – $3

11. Side Slider Sliding Rail Flex Cable (Right) – $3

12. Replacement Top Housing Shell Case Face plate -$6

13. Nintendo Switch Console Replacement Battery (New) – $15

14. Replacement Bottom Housing Shell Transparent Case Face plate -$5

15. Touch Screen Digitizer Adhesive – $0.50

16. Touch Screen Digitizer – $9

17. LCD Display Screen Replacement – $12

18. Shield Plate – $2

19. Iron Middle Frame – $6

20. (Not Pictured Here) – 100% WORKING OEM NINTENDO SWITCH REPLACEMENT LOGIC BOARD MOTHERBOARD – $95

21. (Not Pictured Here) – Full Screw Replacement Set – $2

22. (Not Pictured Here) – (Removal of Copper Sicker on CPU)

Source : Imgur : Slashgear

