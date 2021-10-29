Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S camera lens

In addition to launching their new telephoto zoom camera lens in the form of the NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5, the can has also launched this week the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S and Mount Adapter FTZ II. The NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S, a 5x standard zoom lens that is also a part of the S-Line series of high-resolution NIKKOR Z lenses and covers a wide focal-length range at a constant f/4 aperture. Weighing just 630 g the camera lens achieves the lightest weight in its class and offers a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.39x at the maximum telephoto position.

Nikon Mount Adapter FTZ II

“The Mount Adapter FTZ II is designed for Nikon D-SLR users who own NIKKOR F lenses. It allows them to continue using those assets with Nikon’s Z mount system as much as possible. By removing the tripod mounting collar from the Mount Adapter FTZ (released in September 2018), the new adapter provides a streamlined design with minimal projections and lighter weight, ensuring stable holding in vertical shooting as well as unobstructed pairing with various accessories. It supports use of approx. 360 types of NIKKOR F lenses from AI type onwards, while shooting with AF/AE*5 and VR*6 is also available with compatible lenses.”

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S

“The NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S, a 5x standard zoom lens that is also a part of the S-Line series of high-resolution NIKKOR Z lenses, achieves sharp rendering with reduced color bleeding. It covers a wide focal-length range at a constant f/4 aperture, attaining beautiful rendering utilizing large bokeh, especially in the telephoto range, for both stills and videos. In addition, the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S achieves the lightest weight of approx. 630 g in its class*4, resulting in greatly enhanced portability. Its high maximum reproduction ratio of 0.39x at the maximum telephoto position lets users shoot subjects in large size. This lens will support advanced amateurs and professionals with its outstanding power of expression for a variety of scenes, from exquisite rendering of plants and insects to travel, street snaps, and weddings.”

Features of the Z 24-120mm f/4 S

– Covering the telephoto range up to 120 mm, a wide variety of scenes can be handled with high optical performance across the entire zoom range for both stills and videos.

– A minimum focus distance of 0.35 m allows users to get closer to their subjects.

– Multi-focusing system that utilizes two STMs (stepping motors), enabling fast, precise and quiet AF operation for both stills and videos.

– Effective compensation for chromatic aberration with the employment of three ED glass, one aspherical ED glass, and three aspherical lens elements in the optical system.

– Nikon’s original Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coat are both adopted to effectively reduce ghost and flare effects even in backlit situations.

– A smooth and quiet control ring that realizes high operability.

– Features a design giving consideration to video recording, including effectively reduced shifting of a focus position when zooming in/out and the angle of view when adjusting focus.

– Superior dust- and drip-resistant capability, and excellent anti-fouling performance with the employment of fluorine coat are realized.

Source : Nikon

