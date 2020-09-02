Nikon Golf Rangefinder COOLSHOT 40i GII

Nikon has this week unveiled a new golf rangefinder in the form of its new COOLSHOT 40i GII, created to provide an easy-to-use golfing rangefinder for all golf players to use. Building on the design and technology of the previously released COOLSHOT 40i the new COOLSHOT 40i GII offers a greatly extended maximum measurement range.

“So that it can be utilized in any situation such as for official competitions and practice sessions, the COOLSHOT 40i GII employs two measurement modes; golf mode (slope adjusted distance and actual distance) and actual distance mode (actual distance only). Operability is easy with a single press of the button to switch between modes.

For practice, golf mode is useful to show a guide distance to how far you should hit the ball. For official competition, you can use actual distance mode which complies with official golf rules. When actual distance mode is set, an LED lamp (Actual Distance Indicator) blinks to inform the non-use of the Incline/Decline measurement function externally, so people around you can easily see that you are not using the function.” Nikon explains.

Features of the Nikon Golfer’s Laser Rangefinder COOLSHOT 40i GII :

– Measurement range: 7.5-1,460m/8-1,600 yd.

– LOCKED ON Technology*: LOCKED ON sign informs you of the distance to the closest subject.

– When measuring overlapping subjects, the distance to the closest subject is displayed with a LOCKED ON sign in the viewfinder. For example, on a golf course, it is clearly visible that the distance to the flagstick has been measured even with trees in the background.

– Quick and stable measurement response regardless of distance — HYPER READ

– Displays the measurement result in approx. 0.3 second

– Golf mode displays the slope adjusted distance (Horizontal distance ± Height) which is a guide to how far you should hit the ball and useful when golfing on an uphill/downhill course — ID (incline/decline) Technology

– Two measurement display modes: Actual distance mode and Golf mode (slope adjusted distance and actual distance mode) are employed. Switching between the two modes can be achieved easily with a single press of the button. Actual distance mode can be used for official golf competitions, and Golf mode displays a guide distance of how far to hit the ball.

– Actual Distance Indicator is employed to indicate that the Incline/Decline measurement function (ID Technology) is not being utilised.

– When using actual distance mode, the indicator blinks in green while power is on. Non-use of the Incline/Decline measurement function (ID Technology) can be confirmed by observers easily.

– First Target Priority mode is employed. When measuring overlapping subjects, the distance of the closest subject is displayed — useful when golfing for measuring the distance to a flagstick on a green with woods in the background.

– Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds)

– High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images

– Large ocular for easy viewing (18mm)

– Long eye relief design affords eyeglass wearers easy viewing

– Rainproof — JIS/IEC protection class 4 (IPX4) equivalent (under Nikon’s testing conditions)

Source : Nikon

