New Sony Xperia 10 V smartphone unveiled

Earlier we heard about the new Sony Xperia 1 V and now Sony has launched another Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 10 V. The handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of including storage, the device also has a microSD card slot.

The new Sony Xperia 10 V comes with a range of cameras, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features fast charging.

Capture life to the full – made easy with Xperia 10 V. The camera uses scene, conditions and subject detection technology to automatically select the ideal settings for the best shot, so you don’t need to waste time choosing settings.

With a choice of three lenses on the rear camera (focal lengths[ix] 16mm (F2.2), 26mm (F1.8), and 54mm (F2.2)) a host of different shots are possible. In addition, the wide-angle lens is equipped with a new image sensor[x] that is approximately 1.6 times larger than the previous model, allowing more light to be captured and enabling clearer shooting in darker locations with less noise. Optical image stabilization makes it possible to take beautiful shots of difficult-to-shoot dark locations, scenes with large contrasts, and night scenes.

The new Sony Xperia 10 V smartphone will come in a range of colors including, Lavender, Sage Green, White, and Black. The device will go on sale in June for £399 in the UK and for €449 in Europe.

Source Sony





