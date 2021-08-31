New Xbox external hard drive adds up to 8TB for $220

Seagate has created a new Xbox external hard drive in the form of the Game Drive designed to support Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, and are compatible with Game Pass providing a USB 3.2 connection to your console. The Game Drive for Xbox is powered by its USB connection and can be initialized in under two minutes after connection says Seagate.

“Game Drive for Xbox is also available as a collectible for Halo fans. Celebrating the release of the next widely anticipated launch of Halo Infinite, the collectible drive is specially designed by Seagate, Xbox, and 343 Industries. Tagged with exclusive artwork inspired by Halo and the iconic hero Master Chief’s aesthetic, and packed with customizable LEDs, the officially licensed Game Drive for Xbox – Halo Infinite SE is a visual showcase beside the console of any die-hard Halo fan.”

Seagate has created three different capacities all with three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty :

Xbox external hard drive storage options

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2 TB for $92.49

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4 TB for $124.99

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 8 TB for $219.99

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox – Halo Infinite SE 2 TB $99.99

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox – Halo Infinite SE 2 TB $169.99

“With minimalist and elegant looks, Game Drive for Xbox and Game Drive Hub for Xbox feature Xbox green LED lighting that complements the modern generation of gaming consoles. Game Drive for Xbox is lightweight in design, making it easy for gamers to take their whole library on-the-go. While both drives are connected and powered with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0), Game Drive for Xbox does not need a separate power cord, making it easy for gamers to play from anywhere. Both drives are easily installed through Xbox OS in under two minutes so gamers can launch into action.”

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options for the new Xbox external hard drive capable of adding up to 8TB to your Xbox storage capacity jump over to the official Seagate website by following the link below.

Source : Seagate

