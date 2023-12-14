New Volkswagen Transporter up for pre-order in Germany

Volkswagen has announced that they are now taking pre-orders of the new Volkswagen Transporter ion. German y and they have released some more photos of the vehicle, the photos show a camlouflaged exterior of the car and you also get to see the full interior.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will launch the successors to the current Transporter 6.1 and Caravelle 6.1 in 2025. This new generation of the product line has been significantly improved in all areas. In order to allow long-term vehicle planning for all corporate and private customers, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is already starting pre-sales of the new Transporter in Germany from 14 December. This next generation offers significantly expanded standard equipment compared with its predecessors – including a digital cockpit, central display and the latest assist systems – as well as a completely redesigned range of highly efficient drive systems. With the new models, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has for the first time developed a product line that will be available with turbodiesel, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Transporter over at the Volkswagen website, at the link below, it will be available with a wide range of body options which will include a panel van, panel van plus and more.

Source Volkswagen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals