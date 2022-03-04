New Volkswagen T-Roc now available to order in the UK for £25,000 OTR

Volkswagen has announced that their new T-Roc is now available to order in the UK and prices for the car start at £25,000 on the road.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is available in a range of different models, the top model is the T-Roc R which will cost £40,455.

The T-Roc, of which more than one million units have been sold worldwide, has entered the second phase of its life cycle, with enhancements right across the model family. Particular attention has been paid to the model’s interior, which benefits from both a redesigned dashboard and the use of even higher-grade materials throughout. The T-Roc is available in three specifications – entry-level Life, luxury and comfort-focused Style, and sportily-styled and driver-focused R-Line – as seen on a number of other Volkswagen models. Even the Life benefits from LED headlights; an 8.0-inch Digital Cockpit; wireless App Connect through its 8.0-inch Ready 2 Discover infotainment system; a suite of driver assistance systems including Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Assist; and 16-inch ‘Chester’ alloy wheels, black roof rails and interior ambient lighting.

The T-Roc Style, starting at £27,635 RRP OTR, majors on comfort and technology, bolstering the T-Roc Life’s equipment package with the larger Digital Cockpit Pro; Discover Media navigation infotainment system; sports comfort seats finished in ArtVelours microfleece; privacy glass from the B-pillar backwards; and LED ‘Plus’ headlights with different light modes for poor weather. From the outside, a bespoke rear bumper and 17-inch ‘Johannesburg’ alloy wheels mark out the Style from the rest of the new T-Roc range. The Style is predicted to be the top-selling trim in the model range, with more than one in three T-Roc customers expected to opt for this model.

