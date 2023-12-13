Volkswagen has announced that their new Volkswagen ID.7 gets five stars in the Euro NCAP safety rating , which will make it one of the safest new electric vehicles of 2023 and the best rate models by the independent European test organisation.

The ID.7 Pro Launch Edition represents a significant advancement in electric vehicle technology. It features an impressive DC charging capability of up to 175 kW, paired with a substantial driving range of approximately 384 miles. This allows for extended travel without frequent charging stops.

Additionally, an enhanced version is anticipated in 2024, which is expected to offer even more robust charging capabilities, potentially reaching 200 kW. This model aims to deliver an extended range of around 430 miles on a single charge, effectively covering distances equivalent to a journey from London to Edinburgh without the necessity for recharging.

The Euro NCAP safety assessment is based on the results in four categories. The ID.7 achieved the best result in the ‘Occupant protection for adults’ category with a rating of 95 per cent. Likewise, the ID.7 achieved excellent results for ‘Occupant protection for children’, ‘Protection of unprotected road users’ and the driver assist systems available as standard.

Alongside occupant protection, Euro NCAP also examines how well automatic emergency braking systems can protect vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists in the event of an impending collision. The testers additionally attach great importance to other standard assist systems

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.7 over at Volkswagen at the link below, pricing for the car starts at £55,570 on the road and more versions will be launching next year.

Source Volkswagen



