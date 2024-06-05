New Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid Launched

The Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid represents a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. This innovative vehicle combines a compact 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a specially developed 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, resulting in a seamless blend of performance and eco-friendliness. The hybrid system works in harmony with the engine, providing an additional boost of power when needed and helping to reduce fuel consumption during normal driving conditions.

Efficiency and Performance

One of the key benefits of the Mokka Hybrid’s advanced technology is its ability to optimize fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. The vehicle’s 48-volt hybrid system allows for the integration of an electric motor, which provides an extra 21kW (28hp) of power and 55Nm of torque. This additional power is particularly useful during acceleration and when driving at low speeds, as it helps to reduce the load on the petrol engine and improve overall efficiency.

The Mokka Hybrid’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is also designed with efficiency in mind. It produces an impressive 136hp at 5,500rpm and 230Nm of torque at 1,750rpm, ensuring that the vehicle has plenty of power when needed. The engine is paired with an electrified six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (e-DCT6), which provides smooth and responsive gear changes while helping to optimize fuel consumption.

Emissions and Fuel Economy

The Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid’s advanced technology not only improves performance but also helps to reduce emissions and improve fuel economy. The vehicle’s CO2 emissions are rated at 109-110g/km (WLTP Combined Low-High), which is significantly lower than many traditional petrol-powered vehicles in its class. This reduction in emissions is achieved through the use of the 48-volt hybrid system, which allows the vehicle to recover energy during braking and coasting, storing it in the lithium-ion battery for later use.

In terms of fuel economy, the Mokka Hybrid boasts an impressive 57.6mpg (WLTP Combined), making it an excellent choice for those looking to reduce their fuel costs and environmental impact. The vehicle’s efficient hybrid system, combined with its aerodynamic design and low rolling resistance tires, helps to maximize fuel economy without sacrificing performance or comfort.

Pricing and Availability

The Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid is now available for order, with prices starting at a competitive £25,320. Customers can choose from three well-equipped trims: Griffin, GS, and Ultimate, each offering a unique set of features and options to suit various preferences and budgets. The first deliveries of the Mokka Hybrid are expected to begin in June, allowing customers to experience the benefits of this innovative vehicle for themselves.

Expanding Vauxhall’s Hybrid Lineup

The introduction of the Mokka Hybrid is part of Vauxhall’s broader strategy to electrify its vehicle lineup and reduce its environmental impact. The company already offers several other hybrid models, including the Corsa, Astra, and Grandland, each of which features similar benefits in terms of efficiency, performance, and reduced emissions.

Looking to the future, Vauxhall has plans to further expand its hybrid offerings with the forthcoming Frontera Hybrid and All-New Grandland Hybrid. These vehicles will build upon the success of the Mokka Hybrid and other models in the company’s lineup, offering customers even more choices when it comes to efficient and environmentally friendly transportation options.

As consumers become increasingly aware of the importance of reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency, vehicles like the Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid are likely to become more popular. With its advanced technology, impressive performance, and competitive pricing, the Mokka Hybrid is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for efficient and eco-friendly vehicles in the UK market.

Source Vauxhall



