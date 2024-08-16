New Vauxhall Grandland Starts at £34,700 OTR

The Vauxhall Grandland SUV has arrived, offering a compelling combination of style, versatility, and innovative technology. This spacious and dynamic SUV is designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern drivers, featuring a fully electrified range of powertrains that deliver both efficiency and performance. With prices starting at £34,700 OTR, the New Grandland represents exceptional value for those seeking a sophisticated and capable vehicle in the competitive SUV market.

Eye-Catching Design and Innovative Features

The New Grandland immediately captures attention with its bold and distinctive design elements. The striking 3D Vizor and illuminated Griffin logo, available on GS trim models and above, create a strong visual impact and showcase the SUV’s modern aesthetic. The Grandland also features the innovative Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD lighting system, which intelligently adapts the high-definition light distribution based on prevailing traffic conditions, ensuring optimal visibility and safety in various driving scenarios.

Inside the cabin, the New Grandland offers a driver-centric experience with its intuitive 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. This seamless integration allows drivers to access their favorite apps, music, and navigation services effortlessly. Additionally, the fully digital 10-inch cluster provides essential vehicle information at a glance, keeping drivers informed and in control.

Attractive Pricing and Accessible Ownership

Vauxhall has opened the order books for the New Grandland, with prices starting from an attractive £34,700. To make ownership even more accessible, Vauxhall offers an innovative five-year PCP plan that allows customers to enjoy monthly price parity between electric and hybrid versions. With a customer deposit of just over £2,000, both the New Grandland Electric and Hybrid are available for a competitive £469 per month. This flexible financing option makes it easier for customers to embrace the benefits of electrified driving without compromising on affordability. The first deliveries of the New Grandland are expected to commence in October, marking an exciting milestone for Vauxhall and its customers.

Impressive Specifications and Capabilities

The New Grandland features an impressive array of specifications that underscore its versatility and practicality. With a length of 4,650mm and a wheelbase of 2,784mm, the SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo. The generous boot volume of 550 litres with the seats up and 1,645 litres with the seats down provides flexibility for various loading scenarios, making the Grandland suitable for family adventures, weekend getaways, and everyday errands.

Under the hood, the New Grandland offers a choice of fully electric and hybrid powertrains. The electric version features a 73kWh battery and a 210PS motor, delivering an impressive range of up to 325 miles on a single charge. For those seeking even greater range, a long-range version is available, offering an extended range of 435 miles. The hybrid variant combines a 136hp 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 28hp electric motor, providing a balanced mix of performance and efficiency.

Charging the New Grandland is quick and convenient, with the ability to reach 80% charge in just 26 minutes at a rapid charger. This fast-charging capability ensures that drivers can quickly get back on the road during longer journeys.

Advanced Driver Assistance and Convenience Features

The New Grandland is equipped with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, enhancing safety and convenience on every journey. The Automatic Cruise Control with Stop & Go function maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, automatically adjusting speed in response to traffic conditions. Extended Traffic Sign Recognition keeps drivers informed of speed limits and other important road signs, while Intelligent Speed Adaptation ensures compliance with posted speed limits.

In the event of an unavoidable collision, the In Crash Braking system automatically applies the brakes to minimize the risk of secondary impacts, providing an added layer of protection for occupants.

The Intelli-Drive 2.0 system takes driver assistance to the next level by integrating numerous electronic assistants, creating a more seamless and stress-free driving experience. This advanced system works in harmony with the driver, offering support and intervention when needed to maintain safety and optimize performance.

In addition to its impressive technology, the New Grandland also prioritizes practicality and convenience. The SUV features a variety of innovative storage solutions, including the new Pixel Box, which provides over 35 litres of interior storage compartments. This attention to detail ensures that occupants have ample space to store their belongings, keeping the cabin clutter-free and organized.

The New Vauxhall Grandland represents a compelling choice for discerning drivers seeking a stylish, versatile, and technologically advanced SUV. With its bold design, electrified powertrains, and comprehensive range of features, the Grandland sets a new standard in its segment. As orders open and deliveries commence, the New Grandland is poised to make a significant impact on the SUV market, offering a compelling blend of style, performance, and value.

