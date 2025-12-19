New Toyota C-HR+ Pricing Announced

The all-new Toyota C-HR+ electric SUV is poised to make a significant impact on the mid-size electric vehicle market. This stylish and technologically advanced vehicle seamlessly combines sleek aesthetics with innovative features, presenting an attractive option for environmentally conscious drivers seeking a practical and efficient mode of transportation. Built on Toyota’s state-of-the-art eTNGA platform, the C-HR+ features a spacious interior and enhanced functionality, making it an ideal choice for families and urban commuters who prioritize both comfort and sustainability.

With its coupe-inspired design and a strong emphasis on driver convenience, the Toyota C-HR+ transcends the boundaries of a typical electric vehicle, serving as a symbol of modernity and eco-friendliness. The model lineup offers three distinct trims—Icon, Design, and Excel—each tailored to cater to a wide range of needs and preferences, ensuring that there is a C-HR+ variant suitable for every discerning buyer. From the entry-level Icon to the top-tier Excel, each trim level showcases Toyota’s commitment to delivering a well-rounded and satisfying driving experience.

Performance and Range

The Toyota C-HR+ offers two battery options to accommodate varying driving requirements and range expectations. The entry-level Icon model comes equipped with a 57.7kWh battery, providing a target range of up to 284 miles on a single charge. This range is more than sufficient for most daily commutes and urban driving scenarios, making the Icon an excellent choice for those who prioritize affordability without compromising on performance.

For drivers who require extended range capabilities, the Design and Excel trims feature a larger 77kWh battery, delivering an impressive range of up to 376 miles, depending on factors such as equipment and wheel size. This extended range opens up new possibilities for longer trips and reduces the frequency of charging stops, providing greater flexibility and convenience for owners.

All C-HR+ models come standard with front-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and efficient driving experience. The vehicle’s advanced powertrain technology optimizes energy consumption, allowing for swift acceleration and responsive handling. Additionally, the C-HR+ features a fully digital, customizable driver display and a generous 14-inch multimedia touchscreen, providing drivers with easy access to essential information and entertainment options. These features enhance the overall driving experience, making the C-HR+ a pleasure to operate on a daily basis.

Pricing and Availability

The highly anticipated Toyota C-HR+ will be available for purchase starting from 6 January 2026, with customer deliveries commencing in March of the same year. The pricing structure for the C-HR+ is designed to cater to a range of budgets and preferences. The entry-level Icon model carries a starting price of £34,495, making it an accessible option for those seeking an affordable electric SUV without compromising on quality and features.

For buyers who desire additional amenities and enhanced performance, the Design trim is priced at £36,995, while the top-tier Excel version comes in at £40,995. These higher trim levels offer a host of premium features and upgraded specifications, justifying the incremental price increase. Toyota has also hinted at the possibility of special launch offers, which will be unveiled closer to the release date, adding an element of excitement for potential buyers.

Specifications

Platform: The C-HR+ is built on Toyota’s advanced eTNGA platform, which is shared with the larger Toyota bZ4X electric SUV. This platform is specifically designed for electric vehicles, offering optimal battery placement and weight distribution for enhanced stability and handling.

Interior Features: All C-HR+ models come standard with a spacious and well-appointed interior, featuring a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen that provides easy access to infotainment and navigation functions. The driver’s cockpit features a customizable digital display, allowing drivers to personalize the information presented to suit their preferences. The Icon model features a combination of fabric and synthetic leather upholstery, offering a balance of comfort and durability. The top-tier Excel trim improves the interior experience with premium synthetic suede and leather upholstery, providing a touch of luxury and refinement.

Safety Features: All C-HR+ models come equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems. This includes features such as Blind Spot Monitor and Safe Exit Assist, enhancing overall safety and driver awareness. The Excel trim takes safety to the next level with the addition of Front Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, providing extra peace of mind in complex driving situations.

Wheels: The entry-level Icon model rides on stylish 18-inch black metallic alloy wheels, striking a balance between aesthetics and efficiency. The Design trim offers the option of upgrading to larger 20-inch alloy wheels, adding a touch of sportiness and visual appeal to the vehicle’s overall appearance.

Additional Features: The Design and Excel trims come standard with a power-operated tailgate, providing convenient access to the cargo area. The top-tier Excel model features a Panoramic View Monitor, offering a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, making parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze. Excel buyers can also opt for the Premium Pack, which includes a premium JBL audio system and a panoramic roof, further enhancing the driving experience and overall ambiance of the vehicle.



For those intrigued by Toyota’s innovative approach to electric mobility, the C-HR+ is just the tip of the iceberg. Toyota’s commitment to sustainable transportation extends beyond this impressive electric SUV. The eTNGA platform, which underpins the C-HR+, also serves as the foundation for the larger bZ4X model, catering to buyers who require even more space and versatility in their electric vehicle.

In addition to its fully electric offerings, Toyota continues to lead the way in hybrid and plug-in hybrid technologies. The company’s extensive lineup of hybrid and plug-in hybrid models provides an excellent gateway for drivers who are transitioning to greener transportation solutions. These vehicles offer the perfect balance of fuel efficiency, performance, and environmental responsibility, making them an attractive choice for a wide range of consumers.

Whether you are in the market for a stylish and efficient electric SUV like the C-HR+ or exploring the benefits of hybrid and plug-in hybrid alternatives, Toyota’s diverse range of eco-friendly vehicles has something to suit every lifestyle and driving requirement. With a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Toyota remains at the forefront of the automotive industry, shaping the future of mobility for generations to come.

Source Toyota



