New Spotify Desktop App and Web Player launched

Spotify has announced the launch of a new Desktop App and also Werb Player for its music streaming service.

The Spotify Desktop App comes with a new look and a range of new features as does the updated Web Player.

Since the desktop experience served as the original window to the world for Spotify, this was not a task we took lightly. It took months of tests and research, talking to users, and gathering feedback. Now, we’re pleased to deliver a new, clean design, more controls, and a great new foundation for our listeners to use Spotify across our desktop app and web player for the years to come.

With this redesign, we’re combining the technical opportunity of a modern and scalable web player together with a cohesive Spotify design and the features that you’ve all come to expect across the desktop app. Ultimately, we’re making this change because we believe in the future of both platforms, and we want to make sure it can continue to serve the needs of our users now and in the future.

You can find out more information about the new Spotify Desktop App and Web Player over at Spotify at the link below.

Source Spotify

