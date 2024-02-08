New Skoda Octavia teased ahead of launch

Skoda has revealed that they will be launching their new Skoda Octavia next week, the car will be unveiled on the 14th of February and they has also released some teaser sketches of the car, which give us an idea on what to expect from its design.

Now in its fourth generation, the Octavia is set to receive its facelift four years after the start of production. The model will continue to be available as both a hatchback and Combi estate. Additionally, the refreshed series will include Sportline and RS versions. The vehicle’s enhancements include advanced, second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights with a new lighting signature, designed to provide superior illumination of the road. Additionally, they now incorporate Crystallinium, a unique crystalline element that imparts a distinctive blue hue to the interior of the headlight housing, further refining the vehicle’s aesthetic.

Revitalising and evolving the design characteristics of our brand icons is both a demanding and fascinating task. For the Octavia’s latest update, we have reimagined the bumpers and the Škoda grille. At the same time, we have sharpened the contours of the headlights, lending our bestseller an even more striking and sporty appearance. With this fresh look and new features, such as second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights, the Octavia will continue to captivate everyday explorers in the coming years.”

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design

You can find out more details about the new Skoda Octavia over at Skoda at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing the final design of the car and hearing about its range of features, we will have more details when it launches next week.

Source Skoda



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals