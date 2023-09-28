New Skoda Kodiaq design revealed

The new Skoda Kodiaq will be launching next week, Skoda is planning to unveil their new SUV at a press event on the 4th of October and now they have released some sketches of the car ahead of its official launch.

The upcoming Kodiaq features a distinctive look with larger dimensions, promising even more interior space. It boasts a sculpted bonnet, squared-off wheel arches, and wheel options from 17 to 20 inches. Another visual highlight is the optional D-pillar trim in a unique Dark Chrome finish.

Second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights are making their debut on the Kodiaq while at the rear, a distinctive wide C-shaped light signature extends towards the centre. Beneath this, a red bar connects the two rear lights, with a solid rear bumper enhancing the appearance. Centrally positioned on the tailgate, new Škoda lettering completes the powerful look.

“The all-new Kodiaq is both modern and dynamic, with a strikingly distinctive look. In line with the ‘form follows function’ principle, we have incorporated the first elements of our future Modern Solid design language. The design not only emphasises practicality but also enhances the aerodynamics with its dynamic shape.” Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design

We will have full details on the new Skoda Kodiaq when it is made official at the press event next week, we are looking forward to seeing the final design.

Source Skoda



