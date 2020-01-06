New Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with NEXTGEN TV

Earlier today we heard about Samsung’s new range of QLED 8K TVs and now Samsung has revealed that these new TVs will feature the NEXTGEN TV which is powered by ASTC 3.0 tuners.

These new ASTC 3.0 tuners are designed to provide higher resolutions, improved audio and also interactive experiences.

“Samsung is constantly transforming the technology we put in front of our consumers to give them the ultimate home entertainment experience, so leading this endeavor was a natural step,” said Hyogun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 enhances the at-home viewing experience for our 2020 QLED 8K owners and beyond. We’re excited to see how the standard steers our broadcast partners into developing content and experiences for our 8K ecosystem. We are just beginning to scratch the surface and are excited about the full potential enabled by ATSC 3.0.”

One of the key benefits and improvements of NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 over the current ATSC 1.0 standard is its potential to receive and playback content in up to 4K resolution, rather than just Full HD that is currently available. This ensures that Samsung QLED 8K owners are able to playback 4K broadcasts and content when the signals are transmitted.

You can find out more information about Samsung’s NEXTGEN TV with their new QLED 8K TVs over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

