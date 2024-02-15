New Samsung Galaxy S24 update to add new features

Samsung has announced that it is launching a new software update for its Galaxy S24 range of smartphones, the update will bring a range of new features to the handsets. It will be made available for the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

With Galaxy AI, Samsung aims to empower you with the ability to conduct barrier-free communication, unleash creativity and enhance productivity. Early users of the Galaxy S24 series are experiencing just that — but different users have varying needs.

Based on your feedback, through an upcoming update, we aim to provide enhanced options and experiences across the device display and camera, enabled by advanced hardware and software integration efforts. Read on to learn more about the Galaxy S24 updates and how you can harness them to level up your device.

Galaxy users have varying preferences when it comes to their mobile device display. That’s why we tuned the Galaxy S24 series’ display for a more natural and customizable viewing experience. By adjusting the “Vividness” option under display “Advanced settings,” you can now enjoy a more vibrant display.

You can find out more details about this new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 range of smartphones over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



