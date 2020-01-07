New Royal Mail stamps feature classic video games

The Royal mail are launching some new stamps in the UK which feature some classic video games, the stamps are available as a pack and they can be pre-ordered for £14.25.

The pack include classic video games from the 1980’s and 1990’s, this includes games like Elite from the BBC Micro, Lemmings from the Commodore Amiga and more, you can see a full list of the games below.

Here are the stamps in the collection: Elite | 1984 | BBC Micro and Acorn Electron Second Class Dizzy | 1987 | ZX Spectrum £1.60 Populous | 1989 | Commodore Amiga £1.60 Lemmings | 1991 | Commodore Amiga First Class Micro Machines | 1991 | Sega Mega Drive £1.55 Sensible Soccer | 1992 | Commodore Amiga First Class Wipeout | 1995 | Sony Playstation £1.55 Worms | 1995 | Commodore Amiga Second Class Miniature Sheet Atlantean Scion | Tomb Raider | 1996 First Class Ora Dagger | Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft | 1998 £1.55 Philosopher’s Stone | Tomb Raider Chronicles | 2000 £1.55 Ceremonial Dagger | Tomb Raider | 2013 First Class

You can find out more details about these video games themed stamps at the link below, they will be available from the 21st of January.

