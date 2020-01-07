New Royal Mail stamps feature classic video games

The Royal mail are launching some new stamps in the UK which feature some classic video games, the stamps are available as a pack and they can be pre-ordered for £14.25.
The pack include classic video games from the 1980’s and 1990’s, this includes games like Elite from the BBC Micro, Lemmings from the Commodore Amiga and more, you can see a full list of the games below.
You can find out more details about these video games themed stamps at the link below, they will be available from the 21st of January.
Source Royal Mail, The Verge