New Ring Video Doorbell unveiled

Ring has announced that it is updating its original Ring Video Doorbell and the new model comes with a range of upgrades over the original.

The new Ring Video Doorbell does video in 1080p and it comes with a range of modes and also a new range of privacy zones.

With the next generation Ring Video Doorbell, you get even more security features — from enhanced audio quality and crisper night vision, to Snapshot Capture that takes still snapshots at certain intervals throughout the day. This allows you to review on your timeline what’s happened in front of your doorbell in-between recorded events and Live View. The adjustable motion zones now come with an additional near zone, that helps you only receive alerts you care about most. And to make it even easier to remove the battery for charging, we have revamped the mounting system, as well.

The new Ring Video Doorbell is now available to preorder in the US for $99.99, you can find out more details about the device at the link below, the device will start shipping from the 3rd of June.

