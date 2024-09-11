New Renault Rafale E-Tech Plug-in Hybrid Starts at £45,695 OTR

Renault has introduced the new Rafale E-Tech, a plug-in hybrid vehicle that combines a potent powertrain with advanced features and a stylish design. Available in two distinct trims—techno esprit Alpine and atelier Alpine—the Rafale E-Tech offers drivers a seamless blend of internal combustion engine (ICE) power and electric efficiency, resulting in a high-performance driving experience that doesn’t compromise on sustainability.

Powertrain and Performance: A Perfect Balance

At the heart of the Renault Rafale E-Tech lies a sophisticated 300-hp plug-in hybrid powertrain. This innovative system integrates a 22 kWh battery, which provides an impressive 65 miles of pure-electric range, allowing drivers to complete most daily commutes without relying on the ICE. When the full potential of the hybrid powertrain is unleashed, the Rafale E-Tech can accelerate from 0-62 mph in a swift 6.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 111 mph. These performance figures showcase the vehicle’s ability to deliver an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining a focus on efficiency.

Electric Motor and Drive: Precision and Control

The Renault Rafale E-Tech features a 136 hp rear electric motor, which works in harmony with the ICE to provide instant torque and smooth acceleration. The vehicle’s four-wheel drive system ensures optimal traction in various driving conditions, instilling confidence in the driver. Additionally, the four-wheel steering (4Control Advanced) technology enhances maneuverability, making the Rafale E-Tech agile and responsive, whether navigating tight city streets or winding country roads.

Trim Levels: Tailored to Your Preferences

Renault offers the Rafale E-Tech in two carefully curated trims, each designed to cater to different driver preferences and budgets:

Techno esprit Alpine : Priced from £45,695 , this trim offers a comprehensive set of features that prioritize both performance and comfort. It strikes a perfect balance between sportiness and luxury, making it an ideal choice for drivers who demand the best of both worlds.

: Priced from , this trim offers a comprehensive set of features that prioritize both performance and comfort. It strikes a perfect balance between sportiness and luxury, making it an ideal choice for drivers who demand the best of both worlds. Atelier Alpine: Starting at £49,695, the Atelier Alpine trim takes the Rafale E-Tech to the next level with exclusive features that set it apart from the competition. The exterior features a stunning matte Satin Summit Blue bodywork, complemented by a Diamond Black floating spoiler and 21-inch ‘Chicane’ alloy wheels. Under the skin, an intelligent self-adjusting suspension system with a predictive camera ensures that the vehicle adapts to the road conditions in real-time, providing an unparalleled driving experience.

Efficiency and Emissions: Driving Towards a Greener Future

The Renault Rafale E-Tech’s plug-in hybrid technology not only delivers impressive performance but also contributes to a more sustainable future. With a WLTP combined economy of up to 564.9 mpg and CO2 emissions from just 12g/km, the Rafale E-Tech sets a new standard for efficiency in its class. The vehicle’s total range can reach up to 1,000 km (621 miles), making it an ideal choice for both daily commutes and long-distance journeys, without the need for frequent stops at charging stations or fuel pumps.

Chassis and Handling: Precision Tuning by Alpine Cars

The Rafale E-Tech’s chassis has been exclusively tuned by the experts at Alpine Cars, ensuring that the vehicle delivers superior handling and a dynamic driving experience. The active suspension system with predictive control constantly monitors the road conditions and adapts the damping in real-time, providing a smooth and responsive ride. This attention to detail in the chassis tuning sets the Rafale E-Tech apart from its competitors, offering drivers a level of precision and control that is typically associated with high-performance sports cars.

Exterior Options: Express Your Style

Renault understands that every driver has a unique sense of style, which is why the Rafale E-Tech offers six stunning exterior color options. From classic hues to bold and vibrant shades, there’s a color to suit every taste. For those who opt for the atelier Alpine trim, exclusive matte color choices are available, adding an extra touch of sophistication and individuality to the vehicle’s already striking appearance.

Pricing

Despite its advanced technology, high-performance capabilities, and luxurious features, the Renault Rafale E-Tech is competitively priced within its segment:

Techno esprit Alpine : £45,695 OTR

: Atelier Alpine: £49,695 OTR

These prices represent excellent value for money, considering the Rafale E-Tech’s innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain, advanced chassis technology, and comprehensive list of standard features. The Renault Rafale E-Tech plug-in hybrid is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainability. By combining the best of both worlds—the efficiency of an electric motor and the power of an internal combustion engine—the Rafale E-Tech offers drivers a unique and compelling proposition. With its advanced technology, striking design, and competitive pricing, the Rafale E-Tech is poised to make a significant impact on the hybrid vehicle market, appealing to a wide range of customers who demand the perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and style.

Source Renault



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals