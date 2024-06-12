New Renault Captur Now Available to Order From £21,095 OTR

The new Renault Captur, affectionately known as the bigger sibling of the popular Clio, has arrived on the market, ready to be ordered by eager customers. This versatile SUV showcases Renault’s latest design philosophy, featuring a bold front end adorned with striking full LED lights. The Captur aims to provide drivers with a connected and personalized driving experience, thanks to its innovative OpenR Link infotainment system, which comes with Google built-in and is accessible via a new 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen. The vehicle also boasts an impressive 10.25-inch digital instrument display, USB-C sockets for convenient charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a wireless smartphone charger as standard across all trim levels.

Pricing and Trim Levels: Options for Every Driver

The new Renault Captur is now available for order, with prices starting at a competitive £21,095. Customers can expect the first deliveries to commence in Q3 2024. The Captur is offered in three distinct trim levels: evolution, techno, and esprit Alpine. Each trim level provides a unique combination of features and enhancements, ensuring that there is a Captur to cater to the needs and preferences of every driver. Whether you prioritize style, performance, or a balance of both, the Captur has a trim level that will suit your requirements.

Under the Hood: Efficient and Eco-Friendly Powertrains

The new Renault Captur offers a choice of two engine options: a 1.0-litre TCe 90 turbo three-cylinder petrol engine and a more eco-friendly 1.6-litre E-Tech full hybrid 145. The latter boasts impressive fuel economy, delivering up to 60.1 mpg, and low CO2 emissions starting from just 105 g/km. These efficient powertrains not only help reduce the vehicle’s environmental impact but also provide drivers with a cost-effective and sustainable driving experience. The Captur’s commitment to eco-friendliness extends beyond its engines, with new upholstery made from recycled fabrics, further enhancing its sustainability credentials.

Interior Space and Practicality: Room for Family and Adventure

The new Renault Captur excels in terms of interior space, particularly for rear-seat passengers, making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers. The vehicle offers a class-leading 24.7 litres of in-cabin storage, ensuring that there is ample space for all your essentials. The boot volume is equally impressive, with a capacity of up to 616 litres, which can be expanded to a generous 1,275 litres by folding down the rear seats. The versatile rear bench seat can slide by up to 16 cm, allowing for flexible seating arrangements and additional cargo space when needed.

Advanced Safety Features: Ensuring Peace of Mind

In addition to its impressive technology and eco-friendly credentials, the new Renault Captur prioritizes the safety and comfort of its occupants. The vehicle comes equipped with up to 18 new-generation driving aids, providing drivers with a comprehensive suite of safety features. The innovative Safety Shield button allows for instant personalization of these aids, ensuring that drivers can tailor the vehicle’s safety settings to their individual needs and preferences. With the Captur’s advanced safety features, drivers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that they and their passengers are well-protected on every journey.

Source Renault



