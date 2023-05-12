New Renault Austral E-Tech full hybrid starts at £34,695

Renault has revealed the pricing for its new Renault Austral E-Tech full hybrid in the UK, the car will start at £34,695 on the road and there will be three different models available.

This will include the new techno, techno esprit Alpine, and iconic esprit Alpine models, and the top model will come with the latest technology including up to 30 advanced driver assistance systems.

Customers of the innovative and boldly-styled SUV hybrid will be able to choose from three generously-equipped versions when it launches this summer – techno, techno esprit Alpine, and iconic esprit Alpine. Regardless of which variant they choose, drivers will benefit from a specification that has been finely honed to deliver optimum comfort, convenience and class-leading connectivity.

Together with a premium digital experience that includes up to 35 apps* as well as the ability to plot a route and even operate home devices with voice control, technological highlights of the sporty SUV include the availability of up to 30 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), four MULTI-SENSE settings that offer a variety of driving styles, plus Renault’s third-generation four-wheel steering system, 4Control Advanced.

You can find out more details about the new Renault Austral E-Tech full hybrid over at the Renault website at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will go on sale.

Source Renault





