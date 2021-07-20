New Porsche Macan SUV gets increased power and more

Porsche have unveiled their new Macan SUV and all models come with increased power and a range of interior and exterior changes.

Three new models have been unveiled, the Porsche Macan, Macan S and the Macan GTS, the entry level model comes with a 2.0 litre engine that produces 261 horsepower.

The Macan S comes with a 2.9 litre V6 engine that has 375 horserpower and the top model, the Macan GTS comes with a 2.9 litre V6 that has 434 horsepower. The GTS comes with a 0 to 62 time of just 4.3 seconds and it has a top speed of 169 miles per hour.

The new Macan models also offer a wide suspension bandwidth, balancing maximum suspension comfort and dynamic sports car performance. The chassis has been optimised further: the Macan now responds with even more sensitivity and more directly to the driving situation and road conditions, giving the driver even better feedback via the steering wheel. For this purpose, elements such as the damper characteristics of the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) have been re-adapted specifically for this model. It actively and continuously regulates the damping force for each individual wheel. PASM is available as an option for the Macan and is standard for the S and GTS models.

The Macan starts at £47,780, the Macan S starts at £53,300 and the Macan GTS starts at £64,770, they are now available to order, you can find out more details about the new models at the link below. Porsche are also working on a electric version of their SUV which is expected next year.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals