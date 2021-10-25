New Philips Momentum designed for Xbox monitors launched

Philips is launching new new monitors which are designed for the Microsoft Xbox, the Philips Momentum monitors.

There are two different models in the range one with a 27 inch display and the other with a 32 inch display, both come with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1.

This state-of-the-art portfolio meets the new standards of the latest Xbox consoles and the desires of next-gen players, enabling the best gameplay available with a synergically-created monitor. It’s now possible to play with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate by simply connecting the Xbox Series X via HDMI 2.1 connection. The faster refresh rate ensures a head start on enemies: movements are smoother and clearer, enabling easier targeting. This contributes, along with low latency and fast pixel response, to providing a much smoother and more realistic gaming experience: a great advantage when playing twitch-sensitive video games.

Philips Momentum monitors deliver Designed for Xbox-validated performance with ultra-clear 4K resolution at a minimum 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, VRR (variable refresh rate) for smooth and low latency gaming. The Philips Momentum 329M1RV is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, which delivers a significant improvement over normal SDR displays, producing astonishing brightness, contrast, and colours. The Philips Momentum 279M1RV is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified with 600 nits peak luminance and an increased colour gamut for a realistic rendering of effects in gaming and movies. This fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance is also ensured by AMD FreeSync™ Premium for the Philips Momentum 329M1RV.

