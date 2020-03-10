Phillips has announced the launch of a new curved monitor offering a 34 inch display with a pixel resolution of 3440×1440 and a 100 Hz, 4 ms refresh rate. The Philips 346P1CRH Will be available later this month with prices starting from £499 or €589.

The Philips 34 inch curved display is fitted with a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and RJ45, it also features a built-in USB-C docking station with power delivery that offers instant productivity.

“Users can simply and easily connect all of their peripherals to the monitor, eliminating cable clutter while recharging their notebook computer with one simple, reversible USB-C connector that also allows them to watch high-resolution videos, transfer files at super speed, and more. Thanks to MultiView technology, users can take advantage of dual connect and view to simultaneously work with multiple devices, such as a PC and notebook computer, while a MultiClient Integrated KVM switch enables them to control two separate PCs with a single monitor-keyboard-mouse set-up and provides the ability to toggle back and forth between sources at the push of a button.”

“The Philips 346P1CRH is packed with smart, efficient features to boost comfort and convenience. A height-adjustable, tiltable stand ensures ergonomic ease, while TÜV certified eye comfort features reduce eye fatigue. A handy Windows Hello pop-up webcam equipped with facial recognition technology provides secure login and can be discretely tucked away when not in use. This monitor is ecologically-minded as well, offering power-saving features such as a LightSensor and PowerSensor that can save up to 70% on energy costs. It also meets EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT and RoHS standards, is free of harmful substances such as mercury and lead, and uses 100% recycled packaging material.”

Source : Phillips

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals